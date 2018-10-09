Appeal to trace missing woman, Samantha Bedborough, in Edinburgh

Police have issued an appeal to trace a woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Samantha Bedborough, aged 22, was last seen around 4pm on Saturday 6 October in the West End area of Edinburgh, but also has connections to Fife.

Samantha is a white female, 5ft 1in, medium build, she has dark shoulder length hair with purple streaks (described as only being visible in certain light) she was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans, blue and pink Adidas trainers, black fitted top and an olive green bomber jacket.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Samantha Bedborough is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2743 of the 6th October.

