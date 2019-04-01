April Fool's Day 2019: These are some of Edinburgh's best pranks

Many people think that the art of pulling your friends' plonkers on the first day of April is a dying tradition.

But the people of Edinburgh have proved today that that is definitely not the case.

From Lothian Airlines to a new helter skelter at the airport - some of the creative cunning used by the capitol's biggest names proves that the humerous tradition is alive and kicking.

Here are some of the ones that caught our eye:

LOTHIAN AIRLINES

Did you fall for this one from Lothian Buses?

"The first blueprints have been mocked up for our latest venture, Lothian Airlines.

"Our design team have been working on the look and feel of the plane livery keeping it tune with our iconic Lothian brand.

"We can’t announce any of the destinations yet, but we’re looking at the popular holiday destinations of Spain, the Canaries and Florida.

"Discounts could be made available to Ridacard holders as well as the option of flying from East Fortune for those in our East Coast Buses area.

"Watch this space!"

FRINGE TO LAUNCH NEW DOG SECTION

Let's be honest, we were all hoping this one turned out to be real...

The good folks down at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society got our tails wagging with glee when they announced that they would be launching a new dog section to this year's festival.

Names such as Shih Tzu Perkins and 50 Shades of Greyhound were said to be performing.

Unfortunately, our dreams haven't come true, but this comedy gag wouldn't be out of place on the stages of the Fringe.

HELTER SKELTER AT EDINBURGH AIRPORT

Although we knew this one probably wasn't real, we dreamed it was just for the thrill.

Edinburgh Airport teased us all with an artist's impression of what their legendary control tower would look like with a huge helter skelter slide wrapped around the outside of it.

The said in a tweet: "We're making our control tower even more iconic than it already is by installing a helter skelter around it! Experience the dizzying heights for yourself this summer.

"Work will begin later this month and the #EDIAltichute will be free to car park customers, with a £20 fee for others. All money raised will go to the new Touchdown airport employee retirement fund."

SNOW ON THE GROUND

A little far fetched - but then again, it's never totally out of the realms of possibility, is it?

Edinburgh Spotlight decided to play a weather-related gag on the city and although it was pretty far-fetched, we can never totally rule out the white stuff falling overnight.

They tweeted, along with a picture of a snowy scene: "Good morning from a snowy capital. We've had a dusting of the white stuff . It was sunny yesterday, but super cold and today we have snow!"

NICOLA STUGEON'S BUTE HOUSE RESIDENCE TO BE RENTED OUT ON AIRBNB

And we'll throw our own in to finish off with...

We reported that the official residence of the First Minister in Edinburgh is to be rented out on Airbnb.

Six plush apartments within Bute House are to be offered on the controversial international accommodation website starting from a pricey £300 a night for a “unique experience in the heart of the New Town”.



Until next year, Edinburgh.