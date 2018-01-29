Arctic Monkeys to headline TRNSMT festival

Sheffield rockers the Arctic Monkeys have announced Glasgow festival TRNSMT as their first UK tour date in over three years.
The quartet revealed the news along with a number of European tour dates this morning, and anticipation of a full UK tour, along with new material is already mounting.
The festival is being held over two weekends (June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to July 8), and Alex Turner and company are penned in to play the opening weekend's Sunday as headliners.
Joining the R U Mine? performers on the Sunday are acts Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan.
The group will also play a number of European tour dates this summer, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Hurricane Festival in Scheesel, Germany.
This will be the group's first gig on UK soil since they played Leeds festival on August 24, 2014.
Tickets for Sunday 1st July at TRSNMT will go on pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday 30th January from TRNSMTfest.com.
Full Arctic Monkeys tour dates
June 2, 2018
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona, Spain
June 8, 2018
Best Kept Secret - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
June, 14-17, 2018
Firefly Festival - Dover, United States
June 22-24, 2018
Southside Festival - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
June 22-24 2018
Hurricane Festival - Scheesel, Germany
July 1, 2018
TRNSMT - Glasgow, Scotland
July 4, 2018
Open'er Festival - Gdynia, Poland
July 6, 2018
Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece
July 8, 2018
Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium
July 12, 2018
Nos Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal
July 13, 2018
Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
August 8, 2018
Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway
August 9-11, 2018
Way Out Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden
August 11, 2018
Flow Festival - Helsinki, Finland
August 14, 2018
Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary