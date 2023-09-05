Armadale Academy incident: West Lothian school locked down over police incident
Police pursued an individual onto the grounds of the school
A West Lothian school had to be locked down and pupils kept in their classrooms during a police incident.
The incident took place at Armadale Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
The school's head teacher released a statement, informing parents that police had pursued an individual onto the grounds of the school.
“The incident was unrelated to the school, and they did not enter the school building.
“Whilst the person was being apprehended, officers asked that school pupils were kept inside.
“There was never any risk to student safety. The individual has since been removed from the school grounds and the school day has continued as normal.”
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.