Armed police called to report of teens carrying ‘crossbow’ in Midlothian

Armed police were called to a report of a group of teenagers with a crossbow in Dalkeith this afternoon - but it turned out to be a toy.

A firearms team was sent out just after 3:30pm following a call made by a genuinely concerned member of the public.

Armed police were called to a report of teenagers with a crossbow in Midlothian. Pic: Kordin Viacheslav - Shutterstock/ Police Scotland

Inspector Helen Miller said: ”Officers were called around 3.35pm on Monday 15 April, to reports of a group of teenagers with a crossbow in the Dalkeith area.

“Given the nature of the weapon described, armed officers attended the call and managed to locate the group in the Bonnyrigg area.

“Thankfully the weapon was a toy, and no further action was required.

“The call received from the member of the public was of genuine concern and as such, we have to provide a robust response to ensure the safety of the public is never compromised.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.