Armistice Day: List of events as Edinburgh remembers

POIGNANT events are planned across the Capital this weekend to commemorate wartime sacrifices.

And this year’s Armistice Day has added significance with Sunday marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

09/11/2018. St Ninian & Triduana church Restalrig: Local children in a creative euphoria have gone poppy mad. Children pose for a group picture in the church grounds.

The Capital and the Lothians are expected to fall silent once again on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month - while communities hold their own commemorations.

Centrepiece will be the laying of more than 100 wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers from 10am on Sunday by the First Minister and others.

Nicola Sturgeon said: ““Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for people in Scotland to join with others across the world to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts during the last century.

“It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives, while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.

Wreaths are laid as military veterans, their families and staff take part in a veterans remembrance service and wreath laying in the Memorial Garden at the Erskine Edinburgh Home. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire in Edinburgh.

“This year of course has added poignancy as it marks 100 years since the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

“The laying of a wreath is a small but significant tribute, and I am privileged to be able to do so on behalf of the people of Scotland.”

Members of the Armed Forces, bands, veterans and standard bearers will muster on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

Led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, they will step off at 10.30am and march to the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers for the laying of wreaths and a silence at 11am.

Princes St Gardens Garden Of Remembrance. Poppy Tree of Remembrance: Neil Cargill and his daughter Evelyn (22 mths) look for a note that Neil's mother put on the tree for Neil and for Neil's Great-Grandfather

Simultaneously, the Castle will fire 11 blank artillery rounds, symbolising the cease of gunfire sound 100 years ago, before a service takes place in St. Giles’ Cathedral immediately after the ceremony.

Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, the President of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, will read Binyon’s Lines after the bugler had played the Last Post.

A procession will then bring the Castle Esplanade to life from 12.30pm before a service at the Scottish National War Memorial at 1.15pm.

Conducting proceedings will be the Reverend Neil Gardner, minister of Canongate Kirk, and the Reverend Dr Karen Campbell, National Chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland. Wreaths will be laid by representatives from the Armed Forces, the Scottish and UK Governments and the Royal British Legion Scotland at West Parliament Square.

A ‘Cooperation Concert’ for Armistice from 1.45pm will be held Edinburgh Napier University’s Craiglockhart Campus - the site of a former military hospital for shell-shocked officers during World War One.

There will be performances from George Watson’s College Symphony Orchestra and renowned Scottish fiddlers, Thoren Ferguson, Steve Burnett and Lewis Kelly.

School pupils will also recite the poems of Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, who received treatment at the hospital.

A Concert of Remembrance will take place at the Usher Hall while Edinburgh’s Garden of Remembrance in East Princes Street Gardens – featuring thousands of crosses planted in the ground in memory of Scotland’s fallen – will be available to visit.

Thousands of poppies, hundreds of wreaths and dozens of special events are planned starting today as the Capital remembers.

On Saturday, the Leith Armistice Service will be held from 2pm at Tower Place, outside the Malmaison Hotel.

It will recognise the significant contribution made by Leith families in World War One, not least the near 15,000 Leithers who served and 3,000 who lost their lives.

The Lord Provost and others will lay wreaths near a restored railway carriage, which will be unveiled to remember the 7th Batt. Royal Scots who lost their lives in the Gretna Rail Disaster of May 1915.

Also on Saturday, the armistice event at Morningside Cemetery starts at 1.50pm on Saturday with a short service of remembrance at the Cross of Sacrifice from 2pm by Rev Dr Derek Browning.

Nearly 650 poppies have been planted around the cemetery including on almost 300 First and Second World War graves with the help of children from South Morningside Primary School.

Members of the Scottish Legion will join those paying tribute, along with standard bearers and a bugler and piper will attend.

Onto Sunday and across town, the Haymarket Heart of Midlothian will be held from 10.45am at Haymarket Junction.

A Memorial Walk will then set-off at 11.30am to Tynecastle to hear the legendary story of McCrae’s Battalion at 12.15pm told by pupils from four Edinburgh High Schools.

Liberton’s Kirk Remembrance Day Service starts at 10.15am on Sunday at the Army Reserve Centre to Liberton Kirkgate

A parade will be followed by a service at the Liberton Kirk, decorated with 17,000 poppies.

The Kirkliston Remembrance Day parade will set-off from the Church Square at Kirkliston Parish Church at 12pm on Sunday.

It will march via the High Street and Station Road to the war memorial at the junction with Main Street where a short remembrance service will take place featuring wreaths and a minute’s silence.

In South Queensferry, a parade from 10.20am on Sunday will meet at the small car park in the High Street, next to Queensferry Museum

It will march along the High Street to the Cenotaph at Rosebery Hall, where there will be a short Remembrance Service and wreath laying at 11:30am. The parade will then march to the Church of Scotland in The Loan.

The 51 Scottish Signal Squadron will take centre stage at Sighthill’s parade at 10am on Sunday from Murrayburn Primary to St Nicholas Parish Church.

Following the parade, a special service will take place in the church at 10:45am.

Barnton Remembrance Day Service begins at 12.40pm in East Barnton Avenue - then a parade to the War Memorial at the Green where wreaths will be laid.

In Corstorphine, a wreath-laying service will be held from 10am at the War Memorial of Corstorphine Kirk, Kirk Loan.

Many of the city’s commemorations will be led by Edinburgh’s Lord Provost and Veterans Champion, Frank Ross.

Cllr Ross said: “This Remembrance Sunday, people the length and breadth of Edinburgh will pay tribute to all those who have fought and died - and who continue to do so - in order to keep this country safe.”