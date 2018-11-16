Arrest made following protest against Steve Bannon’s Edinburgh visit

A 56-year-old man has been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour at a protest against former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s visit to Edinburgh.

Mr Bannon appeared at a media conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday at the EICC on Wednesday, which led to around 100 people gather for an anti-racism protest outside the venue.

Police Scotland said they had asked for a certain banner to be put away and made an arrest when a protestor did not comply.

Acting Inspector Mark Wilson said: “We are experienced in policing demonstrations in Edinburgh, and across Scotland, and will not tolerate any behaviour which threatens a safe and lawful protest.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

