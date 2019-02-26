Arthur’s Seat Fire: Firefighters continue to tackle the blaze

Have your say

Firefighters are still out on Arthur’s Seat after battling a large gorse fire overnight.

Crews were attendance overnight and continue to tackle “hot spots” at the site.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re still in attendance, with one appliance. There are flare-ups in hot spots.”

Two fire appliances and a specialist all-terrain vehicle were called to the scene just before 6:30pm on Tuesday.

More than 200 calls were made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service by 8:30pm.

The blaze reached around 800 square metres in size.

The view of the fire in the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Andy Holbrook

The spokeswoman said last night: “It might be ongoing for quite a while. They are still up there doing all they can to tackle it.”

One eye-witnesses also reported a helicopter in the area to drop water from above.

There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

Details of how it started are unknown at this stage.

The blaze near the top of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Rik Higham

The fire service said that would be looked at once the flames were extinguished.

An earlier tweet by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “SFRS crews are currently tackling a large gorse fire at the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

“We have received a high volume of repeat calls, and two fire engines and a specialist all terrain vehicle are currently in attendance.”

It comes just hours after fire crews happened to be training at the city’s Salisbury Crags earlier on today.

The gorse fire on Arthur's Seat. Pic: Shellby Raynes

The flames are visible from street level. Katerina Marinitsi