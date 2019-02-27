Arthur’s Seat fire: What we know so far about Salisbury Crags blaze

Have your say

Firefighters spent the night tackling a large gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Crews were in attendance overnight and continue to tackle “hot spots” at the site.

Here’s what we know so far:

- Around 800 square metres of gorse was ablaze on the Salisbury Crags, with flames visible across the city on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.

- Two fire engines initially went to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, before later being joined by another two along with an all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane.

- Dozens of bystanders went to watch the scenes unfold through Tuesday evening, with many taking to social media to share images of the fire.

- Police said Queen’s Drive was closed between Dynamic Earth and the Commonwealth Pool while emergency services dealt with the incident.

- The SFRS also said they had received 197 calls about the fire by 8.30pm.

- There were no reports of any injuries.