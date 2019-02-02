Arthur’s Seat summit fall sparks mountain rescue effort as helicopter turns back in heavy snow

Have your say

MOUNTAIN Rescue saved an injured man from the summit of Arthur’s Seat after a rescue helicopter was forced to leave the scene due to adverse weather conditions last night.

A man, 42, had gone walking up the popular landmark in Edinburgh after finishing work on Friday.

Upon reaching the summit of the 823ft peak, he slipped, suffering a broken leg in the process and was stuck at the steepest section of the hill.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.20pm.

Fire crew, police and ambulance were first on the scene and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter was sent out from Prestwick.

However, the helicopter, which aimed to rescue the man using a winchman, was forced to depart the scene with a heavy snowstorm on the way. It landed close to Holyrood High School.

Picture: Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team

Mountain Rescue and Scottish Ambulance personnel were then deployed and saved the man using a stretcher and specialist rope rescue kit.

The man was lowered and carried to a waiting ambulance near Dunsapie Loch and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “At around 7.20pm on Friday 1 February 2019 we were alerted that a 42-year-old man had fallen on Arthur’s Seat.

“A multi-agency response was co-ordinated and the male was safely air-lifted from the hill, before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.”

In a social media post, the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team said that - despite taking place at one of Edinburgh’s most heavily-trodden walking spots - the rescue was especially tough due to the weather conditions.

A plea for public donations to the charitable organisation has also been issued.

