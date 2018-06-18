Artist and model Rosalind in charity fundraising drive

As a model, artist, body positive activist and Miss Scotland finalist, Rosalind Main is a busy woman but she’s never too busy to raise funds for charities close to her heart.

The aspiring broadcaster, from Leith, is currently fundraising for cystic fibrosis charity The Butterfly Trust because one of her best friends lives with the condition that affects many different organs causes the lungs and digestive system to be coated in a thick mucus. Rosalind met Jordan McKinlay, a DJ, when they were both 15 at a drama group in the Capital. They were firm friends from the off and still spend as much time together as they can, despite their busy careers.

Rosalind said: “We bonded because we’re both very creative and have the same interests in performing and music. We support each other through everything.

I love Jordan’s work ethic; no one can match him. He’s so driven with so many ideas and always has another thing coming. He doesn’t take no for an answer and is a determinsed person and that’s so inspiring”.

The model, 23, studied Three Dimensional Design at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen and sold some of her artwork to raise money for the charity. Two years ago she sold some of her artwork at an exhibition she organised in aid of Shelter Scotland where she raised more than a £1000.

Rosalind said: “I’m very charity orientated and making a difference is so important. It feels really good to help people.”

She has already raised £250 and counting for the charity by selling some of her art with Scottish wildlife as the subject in raffles, a sponsored walk up Berwick Law and she is preparing for a skywalk in July.

Rosalind, whose dad is in Edinburgh post-punk bad The Fire Engines, runs a health and beauty campaign with another model encouraging others to embrace beauty diversity within the Scottish fashion world. She hopes that their work will mean the soon people off all abilities, races and genders will be seen in the industry. The idea was sparked after she travelled down to Manchester for an audition with anagency who told the size 10 model, who has been modelling since she was 15, that she needed to lose four inches from her waist. She told them no and soon after founded the movement, The I Am More Than Project.

As a finalist for Miss Scotland Rosalind was tasked to carry out charitable challenges with the other 11 girls to raise money and awareness of their chosen organisations. She said: “Miss Scotland is so much more than a beauty pageant. The main aim is to break down stereotypes and to show that women are so much more than how they look.”

Rosalind planned the fundraising night held a few weeks ago with Jordan while he was in hospital. “He’s in more regularly than most people. He needs to be cautious but it doesn’t stop him having his dreams.”