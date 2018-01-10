Artist Tori Ratcliffe goes wild for top animal charity

A wildlife artist from the Capital has donated a rare print of a tiger to a cat ­supporter aiming to raise £4000 for a Himalayan challenge in aid her local branch of an animal charity.

Artist Tori Ratcliffe is holding an online raffle to raise money for Naomh Campbell’s Himalayan trek and tiger conservation project which will take place later this year and generate much-needed funds for Cats Protection.

Tori says: “As an animal artist I think it’s only fair the animals I paint get something back, and so I am always thinking up ways I can utilise my artwork to benefit pet and wildlife charities.

“As a cat-lover myself, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to help Naomh with her ambition to raise vital funds for Cats Protection.

“I was impressed by Naomh’s unusual approach to funding her trip to India which will raise funds for both big cats at Kanha National Park and domestic cats in Cats Protection’s care.

“I really wanted to help in some way and although I didn’t have any toy tigers that I could donate, I had a print of one of my tiger paintings and so came up with the idea of a raffle to raise funds for Naomh.”

Tori says she creates her paintings using watercolour and fine liner, applying the paint first and the outlines in pen second, a technique she says helps maintain a looseness to her work to “reflect the free spirits of the animals” she paints.

She added: “Donating a tiger print seemed the perfect accompaniment for a trek which will ultimately help cats of all sizes.

“Just last year, a report by the WWF revealed we have lost 58 per cent of the Earth’s wildlife since 1970 and so I feel a real urge to be proactive in my response and to do what I can to help protect our planet’s remaining species.

“I hope people will dig deep and buy tickets so that together we are able to get her one step closer to her financial goal.”

Naomh, who lives in Cambridgeshire, is raising funds for her local charity. She and her fellow Cats Protection supporters will take part in the challenge which includes a trek across India reaching altitudes of up to 2482m in the Lesser Himalaya before spending time at Kanha National Park, which inspired Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

Anyone wishing to be in with the chance of winning Tori’s tiger print should send £1 via PayPal to toriratcliffe@hotmail.co.uk, with the reference Tiger Print Competition.

There is no limit to the number of tickets which can be purchased and entrants will be included into a draw with a winner chosen at random on 14 January.