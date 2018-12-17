Asian couple abused on Edinburgh-Lancaster train

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating after an Asian couple were racially abused on a train between Edinburgh and Lancaster.

The incident took place at about 6:30pm on November 11th.

BTP said in a statement that a man and woman were being disruptive on board the service, playing tag up and down the carriage.

The statement added: "Other passengers asked the couple to settle down, however they became abusive. They attempted to provoke a fight before racially abusing an Asian couple, asking them to bring them 'fried rice' in an offensive accent.

"They were eventually removed from the train at Lancaster station.

"Officers believe the man and woman shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate. Do you know who they are?"

If you know the man and woman in the CCTV image, or have any other information, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 433 of 11/11/2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.