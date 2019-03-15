Asian gold jewellery worth £27,000 stolen in West Lothian house break-ins

Asian gold jewellery worth £27,000 has been stolen after thieves broke into two homes in West Lothian.

The incidents happened between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday, March 13 at addresses in Bridgend Park, Bathgate and Mallace Avenue, Armadale.

Police are treating the break-ins and thefts as linked. Pic: Police Scotland

After entry was forced to the properties, large quantities of Asian gold jewellery were stolen from the homes.

Efforts to establish the full value of the items taken from Armadale are ongoing - but jewellery worth over £27,000 was stolen from the Bathgate address.

Officers believe both break-ins are linked and inquiries so far have identified that a black Audi A4 or S3, which was seen in the area of the Cupcake Café and Bar in Bathgate later that evening, is involved.

Constable Marc Lunn, from the West Lothian Community Investigation Unit, said: “The theft of this jewellery has left the owners deeply upset and we are eager to ensure it is returned to them.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in either Bathgate or Armadale on Wensdesday evening to contact police immediately.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from motorists who were on the B8047 and who may have dashcam footage that captures the Audi we believe to be involved.

“It is likely the suspects will look to sell on the stolen goods and so if members of the public are approached by anyone looking to offload Asian gold jewellery with no proof of ownership, please decline and get in touch with us.

“I would also remind those living in the local area to remain vigilant and contact Police Scotland on 101 if you see any suspicious behaviour. Always dialling 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Those with information can contact the West Lothian CIU via 101, quoting incident number 3836 of March 13 for Bridgend Park incident, or incident number 4257 of March 13 for Mallace Avenue incident.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.