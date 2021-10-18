Ayr explosion: Major incident following reports of an explosion in Kincaidston
Emergency services are on the scene in Kincaidston after reports of a large explosion.
People are being urged to avoid the area with the Scottish Fire Service confirming their attendance.
The incident happened just after 7pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”
Images on social media showed debris scattered on the street in the residential Kincaidston area.
Social media users said an explosion could be heard for miles around.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.11pm on Monday, October 18 to reports of a dwelling fire in Gorse Park, Ayr.
“Operations control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
“Crews currently remain in attendance and are assisting emergency service partners.”
The cause of the blast is not yet known.
One resident of Masonhill, an area near Kincaidston told The Scotsman: “I thought it was a sonic boom from an aircraft” while another added: “I though someone had banged against the house window.”