Babcock volunteers home in on doing good for families

WARSHIP engineers have teamed up with Edinburgh based international charity Vine Trust to make a positive impact on the lives of poor families in Moshi, Tanzania, by building three homes.

The 19 volunteers, including four from Babcock International’s Rosyth site, took part in the home building expedition to Africa over 14 days in November.

More than 70 applications, including some from Canada, were received from enthusiastic staff who volunteered for experience.

Staff from Rosyth, Devonport, Clyde, Bristol and Canada participated in a range of fundraising activities ahead of their trip to raise the group goal of £20,000.

Richard Taylor, a graduate HR advisor who lives in East Pilton, was among the Rosyth employees who raised more than £1,300 through bake sales, a raffle and the generosity of family and friends.

After returning from his trip to Tanzania, Richard said: “The experience was something that I will never forget. I found it a hugely moving trip, during which I met many incredible people along the way.”

He added: “No matter how hard things were for the local people, they were always smiling. That happiness is something I will take away from the experience.

“The highlight of the trip was visiting a school/orphanage that the Vine Trust had helped to develop, and it goes without saying that the safari at the end of the trip was amazing too. The expedition was one of the most enlightening experiences of my life.”

This project was the second homebuilding expedition to Tanzania as part of Babcock’s five year partnership with Vine Trust. It followed the success of Forth Hope – a purpose-built medical vessel fitted out at the Rosyth facility in 2017 to provide help to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Sean Donaldson, managing director of Babcock’s Rosyth site, said: “This trip was our second successful expedition and I’m very proud of all the volunteers who supported a community in need.”

Reverend Willie McPherson, Vine Trust chief executive, added: “We are delighted to continue working with Babcock.

“The team has once again excelled with their innovative fundraising efforts and these new homes offer more than just a place to stay – they will create a critical lifeline for the community to rebuild their lives after tragedy.”