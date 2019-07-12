Baby boy who died after choking on fruit named

The baby boy who tragically died after choking on a piece of fruit has been named locally as Fox Goulding.

The 10-month-old boy was rushed to the Sick Kids on Tuesday after choking on a piece of fruit. He later died on Wednesday in hospital.

The Evening News understands the child choked on a piece of mango.

The Bright Horizons nursery is an independent business based in the David Lloyd club in Corstorphine (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

The child, named locally as Fox Goulding, is understood to have been from Edinburgh.

Staff at the nursery have been offered counselling with new members of staff being drafted in from nearby nurseries to cover for the absentees.

Following the closure on Tuesday, parents were offered alternative care at the company's Cramond nursery.

The nursery closed on Thursday after the news of the death became public knowledge, with parents told to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The manager at the nursery, Miranda Anderson, said in a letter to parents that the thoughts of the staff were with the parents of the baby boy.

She wrote: "Dear parents, I have some very sad news to share about the child who was taken to hospital on Tuesday. He has passed away and our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

"The staff team are naturally very upset and are receiving counselling. We are therefore needing to close the nursery tomorrow and will provide updates later of any nurseries nearby that we can accommodate your children at should you require it.

"We will be in touch soon with further news when we can. Thank you for all your continued support."