Baby joy for Dec as wife Ali Astall revealed to be expecting

TV presenter Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall are expecting their first child.

It is reported today 40-year-old Ali fell pregnant shortly after Dec, 42, left the jungle in December following the last series of I’m A Celebrity.

A source close to the pair, who wed in 2015, told the Daily Mirror: “This has come at a difficult time for them both, given everything that Ant is now going through and the pressure that has put on Dec in the past week.”

Ant McPartlin checked into rehab last week following his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving following a three-car crash.