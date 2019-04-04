Bad weather scuppers plans to dock aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

Poor weather conditions today scuppered plans to dock the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Rosyth.

The 65,000-tonne ship was spotted on Wednesday as she made her way to the Fife port for a scheduled period of maintenance.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Rosyth for planned maintenance.

The boat lowered her pole mast to get under the three bridges on the Forth, and is awaiting the right tidal and weather conditions to manoeuvre safely through the lock into Rosyth Dockyard.

An inspection will be carried out on her 920 foot-long hull, with any defects being rectified and marine growth removed.

But a tweet by the official HMS Queen Elizabeth account today said: “Unfortunately the weather has ‘scunnered’ our plans to enter the basin today.

“Better safe than sorry and we will await the Scottish squalls ceasing.”

The HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft carrier sits in Firth of Forth as it returns to Rosyth Dockyard for scheduled maintenance and for the first time since it was launched.

This evening there were reports of four mile tailbacks on approach to the Queensferry Crossing from Edinburgh to Fife, with some reports that drivers were slowing down to see the vessel.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was floated in July 2014 and sailed from Rosyth Dockyard for the first time in June 2017.

Since then she has crossed the Atlantic to conduct historic trials with F35 Lightning test fighter jets in the USA and worked up towards her official in-service date of 2020.

Read more at: https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/transport/video-aircraft-carrier-hms-queen-elizabeth-returns-to-birthplace-on-forth-1-4900661

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.