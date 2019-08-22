Bakery in good shape with new store launch

Famed for its slow ferment, small batch sourdough breads, independent Edinburgh-based bakery Twelve Triangles is clearly on a roll.

Having established a cult following for their products in Leith and Portobello, owners Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford are set to open a new shop in Dalry next month.

The pair, who were involved in fine art before discovering a shared passion for baking, aim to retain the style of their existing outlets, offering space to relax and unwind with a coffee, along with a shelved wall section for their growing range of retail products.

“We can’t wait to open this, our fourth shop, in this vibrant area of Edinburgh, welcoming new customers as well as existing ones. This is becoming a really exciting part of the city for food-lovers and we hope Twelve Triangles will fit in well,” says head baker Emily, who already supplies other businesses, such as The Little Chartroom and Mellis cheesemongers.

Working entirely with cold prove, slow fermentation sourdoughs, Twelve Triangles breads and pastries work on a three to four-day cycle with everything made by the team of in-house bakers. No additives or improvers are used in their doughs.

Signature breads on offer will include white and wholemeal varieties, as well as more unusual loaves like charcoal, Miche, sunflower and rosemary seed and a porridge loaf.

Rachel and Emily make all their own jams, custards and fillings, using local organic ingredients where possible, and sell a variety of caramel sauces. Their seasonal range of pastries includes blackcurrant and pistachio croissants and raspberry bakewell bars, with a vegan selection featuring lemon and cardamom morning buns. The offering at the new location is being expanded to include freshly made salad pots, bircher muesli, sandwiches, tarts and loaf cakes.

Twelve Triangles, 50 Dalry Road, open from September 16, Mon-Sun 8am-5pm, twelvetriangles.com