Barry Bryson of Cater Edinburgh has right ingredients for embassy showcase

An Edinburgh chef is representing Scotland in a series of mouth-watering events hosted by a British embassy in South America.

Barry Bryson, owner of private event catering company Cater Edinburgh, has travelled more than 6,000 miles to Uruguay to showcase his culinary creativity in front of an audience of 100 people, including a number of Uruguayan celebrity chefs and the judges from the Uruguayan edition of TV’s MasterChef.

The British Embassy selected Barry for his unique cooking style and commitment to excellence using seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

Barry will serve up a variety of dishes designed to showcase the best of British produce with a twist.

These dishes include carpaccio of Aberdeen Angus beef with dried lemon, gin-cured salmon, dill-crusted sea bass with beetroot crumble and treacle tart with an orange and basil salad.

The series of 12 foodie events has been designed to boost British trade in food and drink exports, in line with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair’s Food is GREAT campaign, which aims to showcase the best of British produce to an international audience in a modern and innovative way.

Ian Duddy, the British ambassador to Uruguay, said: “We’re delighted that Barry has been able to showcase his culinary creativity in Uruguay.

“We believe that Barry is a great ambassador for Scotland and the rest of the UK. His impressive dishes helped create an unforgettable experience for each of our guests.”

Barry’s 20-year career includes developing and operating five successful small dining businesses within Scotland’s arts sector, which allowed him to showcase Scottish ingredients and cooking long before it became the norm.

Barry said: “My time cooking here in Uruguay has been an incredible experience. I’ve been blown away by the quality of the produce they have here, especially the Aberdeen Angus beef.

“I have been discovering, tasting and learning a lot about Uruguay’s produce and dishes. I have particularly enjoyed asado, a definitive beef dish in Uruguay.”

Barry added: “What has made the experience even better has been collaborating with the chef and the team here on creating dishes and menus that reflect me and how I cook, but also acknowledge the surroundings and environment.

“I’ve also really enjoyed meeting so many chefs and food producers as part of the experience. This opportunity has fulfilled a huge ambition for me.”

Barry has already been interviewed about his experience working with the British embassy in Montevideo and featured on national TV and radio in Uruguay, including Tarde o Temprano and the El Deugstador Itinerante show on Radiomundo 1170AM En Perspectiva.