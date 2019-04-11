‘Battered and thrown down stairs a day before giving birth’ - Domestic abuse survivor’s life with Penicuik thug

MONSTER John McAdam subjected his family to an 11-year reign of terror, his former partner has told the Evening News.

The coward, from Penicuik, pushed her down the stairs of their home and smashed a television over her head the day before she gave birth to their son.

And having lost her children, health and job to his tyrannical violence, she slammed the two years and eight months sentence handed down to him this week.

“I’m very angry at the sentence, it’s not enough,” she said, on the condition of anonymity. “I’ve lost my children because of the damage he’s done.”

The 48-year-old former cafe manager has been left brain damaged and suffering post-traumatic stress so ferocious were the regular beatings meted out by McAdam.

Regular seizures have left her unable to care for her son and daughter, aged 12 and ten, while her relationship with an older daughter has broken down completely.

“I don’t go out,” she said. “I haven’t been able to leave the house by myself for three or four years. I can’t look after my children because I can’t look after myself.”

Contact with her youngest children has been reduced to once a week visits - supervised in case she has a seizure.

“I don’t do drugs and I don’t drink - this is all down to the damage he’s done,” she said. “I have nothing in my life.”

Her lonely existence is a far cry from “outgoing and bubbly” past running a successful cafe and lovingly caring for her children.

“I used to make scones and soup but can’t do any of that now.”

Behind the apparently happy home life, McAdam had been inflicting horrific abuse which began while she was expecting their son.

“I love my children very much and I tried to kept them safe. He battered me, threw me down the stairs and threw a tele on me the day before I was going to have a baby.”

McAdam also smashed her ribs with a hail of punches while she was pregnant with their daughter.

Years of abuse followed and she was forced to cover up bruises with make-up, a facade that came crashing down when she collapsed one day at work.

“I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she recalled. “I had a nervous breakdown. He tried to strangle me and I thought he was going to kill me.”

It was then she bravely contacted the police and helped bring McAdam to justice.

“He used to say that I pushed his buttons. People ask me why I didn’t leave earlier and I have no answer.

“To anyone else going through the same, I’d advise them not to leave it so long - get out when you can.”

McAdam, 53, pled guilty last month and was sentenced this week at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Detective Inspector Keith MacKay said: “Our message remains the same - do not accept domestic abuse. We take all reports seriously and officers will thoroughly investigate every case.

Anyone wishing to report domestic abuse can contact officers on 101 or 999 in an emergency. andy.shipley@jpimedia.co.uk