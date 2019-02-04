Battersea animal charity awards £5,000 grant to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

A grant of nearly £5,000 has been awarded to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home from a leading animal welfare charity.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has provided £4,898 to enable the Edinburgh-based charity to expand two kennels to accommodate larger breeds of dogs and provide coverings for outside runs in their rehoming kennels, which the dogs use daily.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. Pic: Google Maps

Last year, the home cared for 2,367 dogs and 771 cats.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, director of operations and deputy CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for these much-needed funds to help us continue to improve our kennel areas, which house thousands of dogs each year who need our help.

“Our dedicated team of experts here at the home work tirelessly to care for and rehabilitate dogs who simply need a second chance of a forever home and any improvements the home can make go a long way to making our dogs feel more comfortable.”

Margaret Hulme, grants manager at Battersea, said: “We hope that this grant will make a real difference to the lives of cats and dogs in this community.

“Battersea helps more than 7,000 dogs and cats each year, at our three centres in London, Berkshire and Kent and beyond. We want to support rescues and shelters in the UK, not only by awarding funding, but also by sharing the experiences and knowledge we have gained as an animal welfare charity that has been rescuing and rehoming animals for 158 years.”

Battersea Grants is a new initiative that aims to support smaller rescues and shelters by offering grants between £3,000 and £15,000. This money will help organisations continue their great work with dogs and cats across the UK.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home was founded in 1883 to rescue, reunite and rehome dogs and cats across the Capital and Lothians.

The home works in partnership with police and local authority services and has an open door policy, accepting any dog or cat that reaches it in need, whatever shape, breed or size they may take.

The home will never put a healthy dog or cat down, and staff work tirelessly to find a permanent loving home for each of them, however long it takes.

It costs around £2 million a year to run the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

For more information visit http://www.edch.org.uk/

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital