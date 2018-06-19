Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir thanks fans for support during illness battle

Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir has expressed his gratitude to fans for their love and prayers during his illness.

In a post on the official Alan Longmuir Facebook page, a message of support was expressed from Alan to those that had wished him well.

The message read: "This is Liam Rudden here, posting on behalf of Alan.

"I visited Alan tonight and he asked me to express his gratitude for all the love and prayers he has received from so many people during his illness.

"He is aware of all your messages and is quite overwhelmed by them. He returns your love and kindness with thanks."

The guitarist spent three days fighting for life in intensive care as the virus attacked his vital organs while on holiday in Mexico, but having been stabilised by doctors in Cancun, the 69-year-old from Dalry arrived home by air ambulance with wife Eileen at his side.

The Rollers, formed by Alan with younger brother and drummer Derek, would go on to be a tartan-clad 70s phenomenon. They racked up two UK number ones and ten top 10 hits but their appeal was global - reportedly selling some 120 million records worldwide.