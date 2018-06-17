Bay City Rollers guitarist Alan Longmuir returns home after falling ill in Mexico

Have your say

Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir is back home after being medevaced from Mexico with a mystery bug he caught on holiday

The guitarist spent three days fighting for life in intensive care as the virus attacked his vital organs.

But having been stabilised by doctors in Cancun, the 69-year-old from Dalry arrived home yesterday by air ambulance with wife Eileen at his side.

“Alan has returned to Scotland and been admitted to hospital,” read a post on the I Ran With The Gang: The Story of Original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir Facebook page.

“He continues to be seriously ill and is receiving extensive medical interventions.

“Please do not attempt to contact the hospital for information as staff are obviously extremely busy.

“Please continue to keep Eileen and Alan in your hearts and thoughts.”

Alan was initially taken ill a week ago with Eileen keeping a vigil by his bedside at the Galenia Hospital where he received specialist care.

His condition eventually improved and although he remains seriously ill, doctors have cleared him for travel.

A small medical plane was used to fly Alan and Eileen from Mexico to Glasgow, via New York, in a 14-hour trip.

Alan, from Bannockburn, is understood to have been conscious during the trip, with medics travelling with him to monitor his condition and administer care.

The Rollers, formed by Alan with younger brother and drummer Derek, would go on to be a tartan-clad 70s phenomenon.

They racked up two UK number ones and ten top 10 hits but their appeal was global - reportedly selling some 120 million records worldwide.

Well wishes have poured in ever since it was reported that the former Roller had taken ill while on holiday at the popular beachside resort with Eileen.

Fans welcomed news of his improvement and homecoming yesterday and wished him a speedy recovery.

Angie Di Resta said: “Glad they got home safely.”

