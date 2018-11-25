Beauty queen from Edinburgh is stripped of title over topless pictures

A beauty queen from Edinburgh has been reportedly stripped of her title after organisers were tipped off about her past as a glamour model.

Natalie Pawaleck was crowned the first-ever Mrs Scotland two months ago at a glittering ceremony in Buckinghamshire.

It is billed as a wholesome beauty pageant for “inspirational” married women.

But within hours, an anonymous email sent to judges revealed that 13 years ago - under her maiden name Natalie Pike - she had posed topless for magazines like FHM and Zoo.

The crown was handed to runner-up, Mrs Aberdeen Alana Stott, who will now represent her country in China next March at the Mrs World Finals.

Natalie, 35, a match day television presenter for Manchester City FC, told a Sunday newspaper: “My modelling past is not something I have ever hidden, in fact I would say it is fairly well known.

“I am proud of what I achieved. I was on the cover of the world’s highest selling men’s magazine and won the UK’s most popular modelling competition!

“The choices I made in my early twenties have made me the women I am today and I like and respect that woman.”

Natalie is now seeking an apology from the organisers and financial compensation for her costs involved in taking part in the contest.

She blames the “vague” wording on a code of conduct she was asked to sign, about not having posed nude “during or prior to” the event.

As her glamour modelling dates from 2005, she said there was no reason to declare it.

Mrs Pawaleck, who volunteers for Cancer Research UK and the Wellspring homelessness charity, had been keen to use her position to promote breastfeeding.

She said: “36 hours after winning I received a call from the Mrs World UK director informing me she had received an anonymous email threatening to expose me if I wasn’t disqualified.

“The Director then explained that the quoted line in the code of conduct about topless modelling had in fact meant ever, which had been very ambiguous.”

Mrs World UK spokesman Jamie Love said: “When you apply to go to Mrs UK World, there is a simple application form. The information we got back from one entrant was not correct.

“This only surfaced after the applicant was crowned.

“For the pageant to be legitimate and fair to everyone, we had to de-crown Mrs Scotland. It was given to the runner up, Alana Stott.

“It was not because she posed topless that she was de-crowned. It is because it was not disclosed.”

He said there were three ‘pillars’ upon which participation is based. The person has to be married, they have to have carried out charity work and there needs to be a clear pattern of success in their career.

He added: “It is important to get their background right, to see how the person has developed through these three pillars. If one of these things is incorrect, it does not fit the three pillars upon which everything is based.”