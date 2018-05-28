Beauty salon hosts Charity Crystal ball

A charitable beauty salon staff have raised thousands of pounds for two charities close to thier hearts.

WomanKind Beauty in Stockbridge sponsored a glittering charity ball at the Corn Exchange which raised more than £8000 for cancer charity Maggie’s and child bereavement service SiMBA.

WomanKind Beauty owner and beauty therapist, Lauren Mcginty, hosted the Charity Crystal Ball fundraiser on May 11 and saw hundreds of guests put their hands in their pockets for the two good causes.

The ball was originally just a celebration of the thriving salon’s 15-year anniversary but later evolved into a charity night honouring the two charities. Maggie’s and SiMBA were chosen because two of Lauren’s staff members have had need of ther services.

Beauty therapist Patrycja originally from Poland lost her husband to cancer in 2016 and delivered a brave and moving speech addressing: “her husband and the devastation of cancer”.

Patrycja admitted to experiencing mixed emotions, being pleased at the friends who were there to support the event, but sad that some family couldn’t make it.

Another of Lauren’s valued team members and head therapist Tegan, tragically lost her daughter Lottie at only 23 weeks old. Tegan reflected how special the event felt, honouring her daughter and the work of SiMBA whose work had given them valuable time in a family room at the hospital.

Lauren spent five months working hard on the project, organising venues and entertainment, collecting prizes and selling tickets, and is thrilled with its success. She said: ”The generosity of people has been overwhelming, I can’t believe the number of prizes donated and couldn’t ask for more from anyone.”

The crystal ball was a huge success generating a total of £8252 raised through raffles, an auction and games which included an innovative “key game” where people bought keys and the lucky winner’s key unlocked a box of prizes. Alexandra Miedziak hit the jackpot when her key slipped into the prize lock, winning free rail tickets, one night’s stay at the Principal Grand Centre Hotel in Glasgow and a bottle of champagne with two flutes to enjoy it from.

Although the night was raising funds for charities that help people through the most heartbreaking circumstances, there was no doubt that the event was celebrating those that were lost and was full of fun. Entertainment includied Jools Holland’s Jam House resident band The Black Beez and charming host Big Al, who said that Maggie’s was close to his heart having had his daughter’s mother suffer from breast cancer.

Guests enjoyed street food such as mini quiches, dim sum, pizza, chicken kebabs and lamb burgers with the music and entertainment before hitting the dance floor until the wee small hours.