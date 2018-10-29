Benefit bands to make a noise over Leith Walk plans

Campaigners have banded together to organise a benefit show in an effort to stop a ­controversial development ­going ahead on Leith Walk.

A host of speakers and musicians will be taking to the stage at Edinburgh’s Summerhall on Saturday 10 November for Bang The Drum, in association with Leith Depot, Accidental Gold and Nothing Ever Happens Here.

Local artists scheduled to ­appear on the day include Meursault, Future Get Down, Rituals and Maranta, with all proceeds going towards Save Leith Walk, the community action group fighting the ­controversial demolition and development on Leith Walk and surrounding areas.

The group is currently ­focused on opposing the ­development of a student flat complex at Stead’s Place which would involve the demolition of popular pub and music venue Leith Depot, alongside many other local businesses that form part of a landmark sandstone block that has been there for more than 80 years. In August The Bed Shop, a business which had been on the block since the 1970s, moved out and relocated to Bonnington.

Save Leith Walk activists have so far gathered thousands of objections and signatures from those in the Leith community and beyond who oppose the plans.

A string of local councillors and even high-profile figures such as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and famous Leithers including Irvine Welsh and The Proclaimers have also shown their support. A spokesperson for joint organisers Accidental Gold said: “The Stead’s Place proposal, if it goes ahead, will set a dangerous precedent for this kind of development to run rampant all through Leith and countless other communities.

“We are hoping this will not only show a clear message of opposition but will also a clear message of support, helping to put some much-needed money where our mouths are and help push the continued efforts to stick up for local communities.”