Best January flight deals to sunnier climes from Scotland

ONCE the festive period comes to a close talk begins to turn to a ‘Dry January’, but when it comes to the Scottish weather there really is no such thing.

And that’s why so many of us designate the year’s most miserable month as the ideal time to flee for a week or two to sunnier climes where the winter isn’t quite so harsh and unforgiving.

So to help make your task that little bit easier, we’ve trawled the airline websites to bring you a selection of the best January 2018 deals from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen that could see you kicking back on a sandy beach and caked in sun lotion in the time it takes to take down the Crimbo decks and dispose of a decrepit-looking conifer.

We’ve even went to the bother of including the average January temperature highs for each destination. Speaking of which, Gran Canaria and Tenerife are looking pretty tasty...

Edinburgh

Let Norwegian Air transport you straight to Tenerife for a long weekend or a cheeky midweek break. Flights from only £23 depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays with the added benefit of free WIFI on flight – try not to make all your Facebook friends too jealous as you jet off into the sunshine. And if you’re looking to mix some ancient history with chilling in the mild sun, Athens is the place for you. Fly with Easyjet for less than £50 and discover the majestic Acropolis and Parthenon ruins. The Mediterranean lifestyle never fails to heal so ditch the gym membership and immerse yourself in Malta living. For only £25, fly to Malta with Ryanair and return a glowing picture of health.

• Ryanair

To Barcelona from £19.99

Average high for January: 14C

To Gran Canaria from £24.99

Average high for January: 21C

To Malta from £24.99

Average high for January: 16C

To Marseille from £19.00

Average high for January: 11C

• Norwegian

To Tenerife from £39.00

Average high for January: 20C

•EasyJet

To Paphos from £88.00

Average high for January: 17C

To Tenerife from £43.00

Average high for January: 20C

Glasgow

Swap Edinburgh trams for Lisbon trams (after driving to Glasgow!) and transport yourself around Portugal’s trendy coastal capital. Getting there with Ryan Air costs less than a wooly jumper, at only £20 for a three hour flight across the North Sea. Once there, you will be met with a cityscape heavenly for Instagrammers and architecture lovers alike. Seek out the black sands of Lanzarote, again with Ryanair, for the grand total of £25. Go sea swimming and relax on one of the many beautiful beaches as well as taking time to discover the striking volcanic landscape.

• Ryanair

To Alicante from £14.99

Average high for January: 17C

To Lanzarote from £24.99

Average high for January: 21C

To Lisbon from £19.99

Average high for January: 15C

To Madrid from £16.99

Average high for January: 10C

To Malaga from £14.99

Average high for January: 17C

•EasyJet

To Alicante from £37.00

Average high for January: 17C

To Tenerife from £40.00

Average high for January: 20C

Aberdeen

Let Aberdeen International Airport be your ultimate gateway to Spain – all for less than a night at the cinema. Alicante has boasted record temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius in January, making it the perfect place for ardent sun seekers looking to spend no more than £15 on flights with Ryanair. Also with Ryanair, you can jet to the port city of Malaga for the same price. Visit the Picasso Museum, eat paella and return more cultured and less sluggish than before.

• Ryanair

To Alicante from £14.99

Average high for January: 17C

To Malaga from £14.99

Average high for January: 17C

To Faro from £46.00

Average high for January: 16C

• Please note: All prices are correct at the time of writing but are subject to change.