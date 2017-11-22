Biker Fraser flying over the Tarmac

Motorcyclist Fraser Flockhart has earned himself the nickname the ‘Flying Graduate’ from his colleagues at Tarmac’s Dunbar cement plant.

The name comes after a whirlwind month in which he was not only awarded an HND in Mechanical Engineering, but also came 50th out of 800 competitors in an international six-day endurance motorcycling event.

Fraser, from North Berwick, was also part of the GB Enduro team, which came fifth out of the 20 countries entered.

He has been competing internationally for some time now and has been named FlyF Scottish Champion three times.

Fraser’s achievements are even more remarkable when you consider that, in contrast to most of his professional motorcycling team-mates, the 23-year-old also has a full-time job.

He works as a mechanical craftsman at the plant which manufactures cement for construction projects all over Scotland.

Tarmac maintenance manager Dave Drain said: “Fraser started as an apprentice on site five years ago. He has worked incredibly hard to achieve his HND and he is now considering going on to take a degree.

“Most people would struggle just with this workload, but Fraser has also managed to maintain a career as a top endurance motorcyclist, and earn and keep a place in a GB team.

“The team here at Dunbar Cement Plant is incredibly proud of his achievements on and off site and we wish him luck for his future career both here and on his bike.”

Fraser said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Dave Drain and all my colleagues at Tarmac who have been so supportive with work, studies and also my racing career.

“It definitely hasn’t been easy, but the fact that I was able to achieve a lifelong dream in competing for Great Britain, as well as graduating has made it all worthwhile.”

Fraser is now continuing with his training in the hope of taking part in the European Championships in 2018.

He is also looking for additional sponsors – for anyone interested in supporting his ongoing international goals, he can be contacted at fraserflockhart at hotmail.co.uk