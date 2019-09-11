Biker injured in morning collision with vehicle on Queensferry Road

A MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured in a morning collision with a vehicle on a busy Capital road, according to reports.

Commuters said they saw an injured biker in the recovery position on Queensferry Road shortly after 8am on Wednesday morning after a smash with a car near the Farmer's Autocare garage at Blackhall.

One eyewitness told the Evening News: "When I came past, the motorcyclist was in the recovery position and there was a silver vehicle on the other side of the road with a large dent in it. Hopefully he is alright."

One lane was closed in each direction following the incident, however they have both since reopened.

Ambulance crews treated the injured motorcyclist at the scene.

Police officers remain in attendance.

The incident happened near the Framer Autocare garage on Queensferry Road

