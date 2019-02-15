Bingo! Let’s get Isabella, 88, to open our new hall

A DEDICATED bingo veteran has been honoured for her devotion to her local club by officially opening a brand new hall in the Capital.

Isabella McCreadie has been a loyal player at the Wester Hailes bingo hall for 16 years, often visiting for a game five days a week.

When new owners Buzz Bingo announced it was taking over from Gala, staff pondered on local celebrities, footballers and high profile guests to take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

But after discussing their plans with long-term staff, they decided that Isabella, 88, was the outstanding candidate – inviting her down to do the honours for opening night last Saturday.

Isabella, a mother of six, was guest of honour at the event and even had a few games on the house as part of the celebrations.

She admitted she was “thrilled” to be asked along to the ceremony, adding: “I love the community feel at the bingo club – all the staff are friendly and really helpful – and I feel very honoured to be the one to cut the ribbon at the launch party.”

Isabella admitted she occasionally brings her daughters and granddaughters down to the club to join her during the games.

She said: “I visit the club five days a week and I normally bring my family with me.

“Everyone was really excited to see me be the VIP. I’ve won large amounts before but winning is a bonus for me.”

Ian Fitzpatrick, local marketing partner for Buzz Bingo said that having Isabella cut the ribbon was a “truly fantastic gesture from a club built from its community roots,” adding it had been the suggestion of staff members to have Isabella take centre stage for the event.

He said: “They wanted somebody who really meant something to the club and that person is Isabella, who represents all of our Edinburgh customers past and present.

“Ian, our general manager, recognised this and decided that Isabella is the ultimate VIP.”

New research funded by the brand recently found bingo players are generally happier and less socially isolated than those who do not usually play the game.

More than a million people visit Buzz Bingo clubs across the country on a weekly basis.

Chris Matthews, CEO at Buzz Bingo said: “Bingo appeals to people of all ages, from all walks of life. It’s a fun, safe, judgement-free night out with games, dinner and drinks, all for less than £20.”

He added: “We designed our clubs to make socialising and being part of a local community easy, and research shows that bingo players are more likely to have a positive outlook on life than others.”

“Our colleagues are friendly, fun and supportive, and always delighted to help you have a great night out with friends and family.”