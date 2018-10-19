Black panther ‘on the loose’ in Scotland, warn police

Police in Scotland have issued a warning after reports a black panther is on the loose.

The big cat is said to have been spotted in fields in South Ayrshire. The public has been warned not to approach it.

READ MORE Mystery surrounds big cat sighting in Bonnyrigg

The sighting was near the B730, close to the villages of Drongan and Coalhall.

In a tweet, Ayrshire Police wrote: “Officers are asking residents to be vigilant after a report has been received of a sighting of what is believed to be a black panther in the fields near to the B730. Do not approach it.”

More to follow...