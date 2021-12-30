A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M8 on Thursday morning.

Police were called at 5.50am on December 30 to the scene of the accident at Junction 4, Blackburn, on the M8.

The crash involved one car on the eastbound carriageway and Traffic Scotland reported at 6am that traffic was coping well despite the incident.

Drivers were however warned to take care on approach. It is understood that police are still at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the accident but his current condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50am on Thursday, December 30, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the M8 eastbound near to J4.

"Police attended to assist and a man has been taken by Ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

