Blackhall Primary School sex pervert sent photos of penis to boy, 14

A PERVERT primary school worker who sent pictures of his penis to a ‘14-year-old boy’ has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Euan Tomney was working as a play assistant at an after school club when he made contact with an online account he believed to be owned by a teenager called Ben Holmes.

Tomney chatted to the ‘boy’ on the dating app Skout before making filthy comments about anal sex and the asking if the lad had measured his privates.

The conversation then switched to What’s App where 21-year-old Tomney sent the boy several images of his penis.

But the online account in the name of Ben Holmes had been set up by a member of the online paedo group Groom Resisters Scotland.

The self-styled “child protection enforcement group” then confronted Tomney about his conduct outside Blackhall primary school in Edinburgh during a sting operation in May this year.

Police were called in to deal with the situation and the online group handed over all the messages that had been sent by the pervert.

Tomney was subsequently sacked from his position with the after school club and the disgraced assistant appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to intentionally sending written communication and images to ‘Ben Holmes’.

Fiscal depute Rosie Cook told the court a member of Groom Resisters Scotland had set up the online Skout account in May this year and soon began receiving messages from Tomney.

Ms Cook said the pair exchanged innocent messages at first before Tomney began introducing sexual language.

Tomney was said to have told the boy “you’re cute” and was told he was just 14-years-old when he asked his age.

Tomney told the boy he had been caught engaging in a sexual act with another boy while he was at school before asking if the lad “had measured” his penis.

Tomney, West Pilton Street, Edinburgh, then sent a message “I think about sex all the time - I am always horny” before asking the boy to “trade pictures” of their privates.

The fiscal then said Tomney began sending images of his penis to the boy.

Ms Cook said: “The accused sent a picture with his naked penis protruding from his boxer shorts. He then sent a second picture of his erect penis.”

Tomney was then confronted outside the Edinburgh school where he worked by members of the online group with the confrontation live streamed on the group’s Facebook page.

The courts was also told Tomney was immediately sacked from his position with the after school group and that his mother who also worked there had also “lost her employment”.

Sheriff Frank Crowe told the pervert school worker: “You were obviously trying to get in touch with a child and we must make sure children are not approached in this way.”

Sheriff Crowe placed Tomney on the sex offenders register for a term still to be decided and deferred full sentence to next month for the preparation of reports.

Tomney pleaded guilty to intentionally sending written communication and sexual images to a person he believed to be 14-year-old boy Ben Holmes for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification at his home address between May 6 and 13 this year.

