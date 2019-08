Have your say

A fire broke out at a farm in West Lothian, sending plumes of smoke rising over the M8 motorway.



The blaze broke out around 7.45pm on Saturday at a derelict building at Cult Farm near Harthill, just off the B7066.

No-one was injured in the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson “Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene at Cult Farm near Harthill and firefighters extinguished the flames.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”