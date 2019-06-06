Bo'ness fire: Police following 'positive line of enquiry' following football ground blaze

Investigators are following a positive line of inquiry after a suspicious blaze at Bo’ness United FC’s ground.

Three fire engines were sent to Newtown Park in Jamieson Avenue at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

No one was injured but a number of roads were closed while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tackled the flames.

Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers from Falkirk CID said: “As part of this inquiry we’d urge local residents and other members of the public who were in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

VIDEO: Firefighters tackle huge fire at park used by Bo'ness United

“This includes motorists who believe they may have any relevant dashcam footage.

“I am aware there has been speculation that two individuals have been named as being responsible.

“I can confirm these persons have been eliminated from our inquiries. The assistance of the public is vital in bringing offenders to justice.”