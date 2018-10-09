Body found in property at Calder flats

Police have confirmed that a body of a male was found at a flat in Medwin House yesterday.

Officers and ambulance attended the scene just before 9pm last night with police confirming that the sudden death is not being treated as suspicious.

A body was found at an address in Medwin House.

One local resident who asked not to be named told the Edinburgh Evening News she saw three private ambulances arrive at the flats shortly after 9pm last night.

“I could see two police officers outside the front door and a body being taken to one of the ambulances.”

Police say the man was thought to be in his 40s and was the tenant of the flat in which the body was discovered.

The body has been removed from the property.