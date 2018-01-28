Body found in search for missing hill walker on Scottish mountain

Have your say

Police have found a body during a search for a hill walker in Aberdeenshire.

More than 80 people had been involved in a major search for the hill walker who has been missing for two nights in bad conditions.

Searches resumed on Sunday morning for a 65-year-old man who failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

Mountain rescue teams were called out on Friday evening but the search has been hampered by blizzards and gusts of up to 100mph.

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Teams had been joined by colleagues from the RAF and Tayside teams along with search and rescue dogs and a rescue helicopter.

Two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire on Saturday.

The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

The body of the remaining missing man was discovered at around 12pm on Sunday.

Inspector Darren Bruce of South Aberdeenshire Command Area, said: “Trained mountain rescue teams have worked tirelessly and in extremely difficult conditions this weekend.

“It is sad to learn that someone has succumbed to the elements. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.”