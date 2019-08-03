Body found in West Pilton March

Have your say

An investigation as been launched after a body was found earlier today in West Pilton March

Emergency services were on the scene at West Pilton March at around 1pm this afternoon after a body was found.

The area has been cordoned off and it is expected this will be the case for some time.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a body was found a West Pilton March this afternoon - Saturday 3 August - and enquiries are ongoing."

More to follow.

