Body found in woodlands confirmed as missing Edinburgh man

The body of a man found in Newbridge has been confirmed as that of missing man James Cornforth, police have said.

The 36-year-old had been reported missing after he left the Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Leith on Tuesday, February 5.

Search activity was conducted in the areas around Queensferry Road and in the Glasgow Road area after CCTV enquiries showed James in these areas in the evening of Tuesday 5th February.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Martin Cornforth, James’s dad said: “I’d like to thank the police, the media, and members of the public who helped in the search for James. As a family we would ask that our privacy be respected at this time.”

Inspector Jonny Elliott from Drylaw Police Station said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with James’s family and friends as they come to terms with this news and we will continue to provide them with the necessary support at this difficult time.”

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who assisted with our missing person appeals over the course of the last month.”

