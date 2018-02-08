Bomber Command gunner Fergus ‘Johnnie’ Graham remembered

HE said it was his most vivid memory. A sight he’d never forgot.

Returning from bombing the battery shore guns, the morning of June 6 – D-Day – as the sun rose, Flt Lt (Retd) Fergus “Johnnie” Graham looked down and saw the magnificent view of all the ships approaching the French coast for the D-Day landings.

For him, it was such an incredible thing to behold, for the sea became black with ships of all sizes and classes. The crew instinctively felt that this was the beginning of the end.

It was a remarkable moment for Graham, a Rear Gunner who flew with 100 Squadron, the unit of Lancasters flying operations over Germany and one of Bill Smith’s Pirates, and with 101 Squadron, the Wellington force used by Bomber Command for night sorties over Europe.

An Edinburgh boy through and through, he was born on March 15, 1922 in Downfield Place and went to Dalry Primary School. The family moved to Glendevon Terrace so he switched to Roseburn Primary and later he went to Boroughmuir Secondary School.

He joined the RAF on March 14, 1941. It was one day before his 19th birthday and he initially served as an Armourer. He volunteered for aircrew duties and qualified as an Air Gunner on completion of the course at RAF Stormey Down.

A total of 57,816 from Bomber Command gave their lives for their country. They suffered the highest losses of any unit during World War Two.

Flt Lt Graham was promoted to Sergeant and completed advanced gunnery training and joined 100 Squadron RAF Waltham (Grimsby) and was a Rear Gunner (Tail end Charlie).

He completed 32 operational flights, 142.5 Operational hours and was promoted to Pilot Officer & Gunnery Leader/Instructor & Flying Officer.

After joining 101 Squadron in Binbrook, there were various events including “Operation Dodge” and one of the last flights was taking Sir Winston Churchill to Marakesh.

Johnnie met Catherine (Kit) McCrum at a dance and it was love at first sight. She knew she would marry him and she did – six weeks later – and they were together for 66 wonderful years.

Two years ago he moved into the Edinburgh Erskine Home for Veterans. Erskine provided a wonderful caring environment with many happy memories for his family to remember and cherish.

Flt Lt Graham died on December 28, 2017 at the age of 95.

He is survived by his four children, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

His family remeber him as a true gentleman, sad to think that he is the last of a generation the likes of which will never be seen again. But memories of a remarkable man will live forever in their hearts.