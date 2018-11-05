Bonfire Night 2018: Tonight's forecast as Edinburgh gears up for fireworks displays

Have your say

The weekend may have been wet and windy, but Edinburgh now looks set for favourable weather conditions on Bonfire Night.

Edinburgh will enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures for Bonfire Night celebrations.

Edinburgh looks set for favourable weather conditions on Bonfire Night (Photo: Shutterstock)

According to the Met Office there's a slight chance of showers in the capital, though these will typically pass over quickly.

Met Office spokesperson Richard Miles, summarised this evening's weather outlook.

"The weather is looking good for most of Scotland.

"There might be some patchy showers in the southeast of Scotland, but these should pass.

"Temperatures are looking relatively mild, expect 9°C in Edinburgh

Smog has been known to develop in calmer conditions the day after Bonfire Night, though Miles suggests that this won't be the case in Edinburgh on November 6.

"I think it's going to be breezier tomorrow so there's little chance of smog gathering."