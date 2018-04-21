‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’s’ Duddingston cottage put up for sale

THE CHARMING Edinburgh home where Bonnie Prince Charlie held council before going to battle in East Lothian is on the market for at least £400,000.

The historic cottage at The Causeway was visited by the Young Pretender on the eve of his victorious Battle of Prestonpans in 1745.

Then a local inn, it is now a 2-bedroom house set in the conservation village of Duddingston.

The Battle of Prestonpans was the first significant conflict in the final Jacobite Rising.

The Prince led a Jacobite army loyal to his father James Francis Edward Stuart to a stunning victory over the Hanoverian redcoats, led by Sir John Cope.

A huge morale boost for the Jacobites, it soon entered legend as a story of farmers, peasants and rebels who managed to overcome a mighty professional army.

Charles Edward Stuart formulated his victorious plans at the building which is now number 8 The Causeway.

A large gold plaque, above the property’s front door, reads: “In this house on 19th September 1745 Prince Charles Edward Stuart held his council of war before the Battle of Prestonpans.”

But despite its Jacobite heritage, the cottage’s interior is very much a product of the 21st century.

Alaster Rutherford, who, with his wife Maggie, has owned the property for ten years, said people are a “little disappointed when they see that it is not all oak beams, peat fires and deer’s heads hanging on the walls.”

The modernity is a result of a major refurbishment in the 1960s which brought the building back to life after a prolonged spell of dereliction.

“They left some quirks to give it character,” adds Alaster, “such as the curved walls in the vestibule.”

The cottage is being sold for offers over £400,000 by estate agents Knight Frank, who describe it as: “Bonnie Prince Charlie’s cottage.”

They add: “This wonderful cottage enjoys a semi rural location in the conservation village of Duddingston, just a few minutes’ drive from the centre of Edinburgh.

“This charming property is where the Prince held council before the Battle of Prestonpans in 1745.

“Then a local inn, it is now a beautifully presented home, set in a charming location in the heart of the village

“The whole of the ground floor has been cleverly designed to maximise the space and has a wonderful open plan feel.

“The accommodation throughout is well balanced and has been beautifully decorated. The current owners have taken great care to sympathetically combine contemporary interior design with this delightful period property.”

Knight Frank add: “The whole of the ground floor has been cleverly designed to maximise the space and has a wonderful open plan feel. The sitting room occupies the main part, to the front of the house and has two pretty, south facing windows.

“Double doors connect through to a contemporary glass extension which is currently used as the dining area. The amount of glass incorporated into the design ensures the room is flooded with natural light.”