Police Scotland announced that the four were rescued from a premises affected by the flooding on Whitesands in Dumfries.

A Fire and Rescue Service boat was launched to take the individuals to safety and all were safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson tweeted: “Multi agency #partnershipworking tonight between #Dumfries Community Officers & @scotfire_DG as 4 adults were rescued from a flooded premises on #Whitesands in #Dumfries by a Fire and Rescue Service boat.

"All safe & well.”

The rescue comes as Residents in Hawick in the Scottish Borders are being evacuated as a major incident is declared as the water levels of the River Tweed and River Teviot continue to rapidly rise.

Around 500 properties are potentially affected by the flooding and are being actively evacuated in an operation run by Police Scotland.

