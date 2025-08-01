Boy, 14, goes missing from Musselburgh - police appeal for information
Police say Calvin Whyte was last seen on Wednesday, July 30, and they are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing him.
He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with short, dark-coloured hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit with a black, grey and white McKenzie bodywarmer.
He wears black framed glasses and was carrying a black satchel.
Calvin is known to spend time in East Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh. He also visits Glasgow and North Lanarkshire regularly.
Inspector Keith Watson of Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Calvin’s safety and wellbeing. We want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.
“Officers are carrying out searches and enquiries in Musselburgh, Edinburgh and areas he frequents. I would urge anyone who has seen Calvin to contact us as soon as possible.
“I would also ask Calvin himself, if he sees this appeal, to please get in contact with police or a family member.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2477 of July 30.
