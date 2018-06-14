Brave Kira given all clear by doctors after op

Inspirational Kira Noble is “over the moon” after receiving the all clear from medical experts following her vital surgery in America.

The brave teenager, who has been battling the aggressive neuroblastoma since she was 11, underwent surgery last month to remove her remaining growth under the hands of a world-renowned surgeon at the at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

After spending almost three weeks in the Big Apple, Kira and mum Aud returned to Edinburgh and received results via email this afternoon.

Aud said: “We are over the moon. However I’m not surprised because we gave Kira the best possible chance with this surgeon.

“That is why we flew across the Atlantic for her to have the operation.

“I surprisingly wasn’t too nervous reading the report, it was more excitement.

“It is the best possible result that we could ever have hoped for at the moment and it is fantastic news.”

The teenager has captured hearts in the Capital and beyond, with the Noble family managing to smash their target by more than £100,000, receiving a total of £437,000 to pay for Kira’s trip to have the specialised surgery.

The family are under no illusion that none of this would have been possible without the immense public backing during Kira’s neuroblastoma fight.

Aud said: “We just cannot thank the public enough. It covers me in goosebumps thinking about the magnitude of the total that has been raised.

“There is money still pouring in which is phenomenal. There are no words to sum up how thankful we are to everyone who has helped us reach this stage.

“Kira is not on top form at the moment because she is suffering from some abdominal pains but she is over the moon with the news.

“It was January 2014 when Kira first began with pains. This led to her being scanned in August that year which revealed she had neuroblastoma. We are now receiving positive news which is absolutely fantastic.”

Despite the fantastic results, Kira’s treatment is not yet over. She begins her next round of chemotherapy in the Capital on Monday with further treatment to follow. The family have not celebrated due to Kira feeling unwell but Aud has revealed they have a dream destination in mind for a family holiday following the completion of Kira’s treatment plan.

Aud added: “It is fantastic news but there could still be microscopic neuroblastoma cells in her body so we need to continue with some treatment in Edinburgh. Microscopic cells are not picked up on MRI scans so we need to continue treatment to make sure. We can’t sit back now and assume everything is good.

“We certainly will celebrate when her treatment plan is complete. We’d absolutely love to go on a family holiday and go back to New York.”

Kira is also a nominee in the Child of Achievement category at tomorrow’s Evening News Local Hero Awards.