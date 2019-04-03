Brazil legend Pele rushed to hospital in Paris with ‘strong fever’ - reports

FOOTBALLING legend Pele has been admitted to hospital in Paris, according to reports.

The legendary Brazilian was rushed to hospital last night after attending a promotional event with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

The 78-year-old was admitted with a strong fever “as a precaution”, according to French media. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Pele met with France star Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday, after their previous meeting scheduled for last November was cancelled due to the Brazilian’s poor health.

The pair had been exchanging pleasantries for several months after Mbappe netted France’s fourth goal in a 4-2 win over Croatia last July. The feat meant the youngster became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele.