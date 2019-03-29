Brexit debate MPs ‘need stronger gin’

Double or triple strength gin should be provided in the House of Commons to help MPs deal with “tough times” as they battle over Brexit, an MP has suggested.

Labour MP Luke Pollard called for Plymouth Gin to be stocked in the House of Commons to commemorate the Mayflower 400 celebrations marking the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower from Plymouth to the US.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Pollard suggested going further and stocking extra-strength gin to help MPs cope with “tough times”.

Mr Pollard said: “In these tough times, may I suggest we not only look at the standard strength gin, but Plymouth Gin’s Navy strength, because we could all do with a little bit extra in these tough times.”

Speaking for the House of Commons Commission, Lib Dem Tom Brake said its catering service “does not currently stock Plymouth Gin”, but will seek to stock some for the Mayflower 400 commemoration.

He said, however, that stocking extra-strength alcohol may not be something the House of Commons would welcome.

Mr Brake said: “I am not sure double or triple strength gin may be something the House wants to entertain.”