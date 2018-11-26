Brexit: Theresa May's own MPs brand deal a ‘huge gamble’

Theresa May has appealed to Brexiteers in her own party not to reject the EU exit deal she has agreed with Brussels, insisting that it "delivers for the British people".

The Prime Minister faced another hostile reception in the Commons, with few of her own MPs speaking up in support, and the former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon calling it a “huge gamble”.

Mrs May tried to tackle the source of Brexiteer anger head on, saying the UK would have crashed out of the EU unless it had accepted the Irish border backstop.

I do not pretend that either we or the EU are entirely happy with these arrangements,” the Prime Minister admitted.

“And that’s how it must be - were either party entirely happy, that party would have no incentive to move on to the future relationship.

“But there is no alternative deal that honours our commitments to Northern Ireland which does not involve this insurance policy. And the EU would not have agreed any future partnership without it.”

Mrs May added: “Put simply, there is no deal that comes without a backstop, and without a backstop there is no deal.”

In a sign that she aims to go over fractious MPs' heads and appeal directly to voters for their backing, Mrs May said parliamentarians had a "duty" to listen to their constituents before taking their decision in the national interest.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Commons would have "very little choice" but to reject Mrs May's "botched" deal, which he described as "bad for this country".

“There can be no doubt this deal would leave us with the worst of all worlds,” Mr Corbyn said. “No say over future rules and no certainty for the future.”

He added: "It's not in the national interest for the Prime Minister to plough on when it's clear this deal does not have the support of either side of this House or the country as a whole.

"Ploughing on is not stoic, it's an act of national self harm, instead of threatening this House with a no deal scenario of a no Brexit scenario the Prime Minister now needs to prepare a plan B."

The Prime Minister also came under attack from senior Brexiteers including Iain Duncan Smith, Boris Johnson and David Davis.

Mr Duncan Smith said the threat of the backstop meant the UK would be under “intolerable pressure to agree almost anything” in trade talks with the EU.

And the DUP’s Westminster leader Nigel Dodds was visibly angered after challenging the Prime Minister over the backstop, when she failed to mention a trade border in the Irish Sea as its main drawback.